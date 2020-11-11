Dr. Garza answers your COVID questions as virus numbers surge

ST. LOUIS – As COVID cases continue to rise, hospitals have reached capacity and it is possible there will be more restrictions in the area.

Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza joined us to answer viewer questions about what we may expect in the future.

When a viewer asked about a COVID surge plan, Garza explained plans may differ depending on the jurisdiction.

Garza said it is hard to track where COVID transmission originates, but doctors are beginning to see more positive cases from patients who hang out in private settings and informal gatherings.

He said businesses have been doing a better job of lessening transmission because of safety measures.

The age groups of positive cases have not changed much, but as of now, there is a slightly smaller number of patients in the 18-20 age group.

For the holiday season, Garza recommends visiting family members based on personal risks like health issues.