Dr. Garza shares new guidelines for vaccinated people issued by the CDC

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

ST. LOUS – The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said although the new guidelines for vaccinated people issued by the CDC is a positive window on what to expect as more people get vaccinated, he said to keep in mind that there is still a vast majority of people who are not.

“People should still wear a mask and practice social distancing, even those who are vaccinated should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings,” said Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander for the task force.

When asked if he would recommend COVID-19 precautions lifted for the vaccinated St. Louis population he stressed that there is no one-size-fits-all and that everyone in the region must understand their risk profile.

“You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask, but you should still avoid visiting with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Garza.

Dr. Garza reminded people the region has administered 502,716 doses so far and encourages people to sign up for vaccinations even if they are not eligible at this time.

“Whether you’re currently eligible or not we encourage you to pre-register for your vaccine with the healthcare system you receive care, then you’ll be added to a list of people so they can contact you when it is your turn. We understand there is going to be a wait, but we are doing everything we can in getting doses administered,” said Dr. Garza

He added the force is focused on getting vaccines to the Urban areas and vaccinating the vulnerable population as quickly as possible.

Here is the latest data from the task force hospitals:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 32 yesterday to 24 today. Saturday, we are reporting 44 admissions.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 34 yesterday to 32 today. Saturday, the seven-day average was 35.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 247 yesterday to 238 today. Saturday, the seven-day average was 254.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 226 yesterday to 224 today. Saturday, we are reporting 238 hospitalizations.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 32 yesterday to 39 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 49 yesterday to 54 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 38 yesterday to 35 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 8 yesterday to 6 today. We are reporting 1 death from COVID on Saturday.

The seven-day moving average of COVID remained the same at 4 today.

Across the system hospitals, 31 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 19,693.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 76%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 75% of their total staffed bed capacity.