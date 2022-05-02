Dr. Ian Smith, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, has changed countless lives by helping people make healthier and nutritional decisions. Dr. Ian has written a new book called “Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight.” It’s a guide to help people utilize the benefits of fruits, veggies, and complex carbs — without eliminating meats, fish, and dairy. For more information about the book, click here.

