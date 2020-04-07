Dream job alert! Company wants to pay you to watch Disney+ while you ‘stay at home’

(WJW) — It’s been a rough several weeks. What better to cheer you up than being paid to watch Disney movies?
Website Reviews.org is looking for people to get paid to watch Disney+.
According to the job post, payment will be a $200 gift card and a year-long subscription to Disney+.
They’ll choose 10 lucky applicants to do the following:
- Relax.
- Take your mind off what’s going on outside for a few hours.
- Fill out the winner’s survey.
- Watch a Disney movie.
- Spend your $200 on whatever you want.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older. They can email @giveaways@review.org with the words “Dream Job” in the email subject line along with the name of their favorite Disney movie.
Submissions close at 11:59 p.m. April 10, and winners will be randomly selected and receive an email April 13 to confirm eligibility.
