Dream job? Apply for a $1,000 gig to watch all 24 James Bond films

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Nerd Bear is offering one lucky fan a $1,000 Amazon gift card to watch all 24 James Bond films ahead of the release of the newest one, No Time to Die, in October. Watch the two dozen films within 30 days starting with the first Bond movie, Doctor No.
If you’re chosen, you’ll first get a $100 Amazon gift card to rent all the movies on Amazon Prime. While you watch, you must journal details and keep social media fans up-to-date on your progress.
After you’re done with all the movies, you get the grand prize plus a $50 AMC gift card to watch No Time to Die. Apply here.