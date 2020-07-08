Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you an Animal Crossing fan? You’re not alone.

The Nintendo Switch game and app has exploded in popularity since the pandemic led to lockdowns and shelter in place orders across the US. Now the company HighSpeedInternet.com is offering Animal Crossing fans a dream job, getting paid big bucks to play the game.

HighSpeedInternet.com wants to pay someone a $1,000 to test their internet connection while playing 50-hours of Animal Crossing. You need to be 18 or older and you must apply online by August 6th.

