Drive-in circus on Tesson Ferry Road

ST. LOUIS – During the pandemic people have been getting creative. Now there is a drive-in circus happening in the South Side Church of God parking lot.

The show is called Espero. There are two shows Sunday, one at 3:30 p.m. and another at 6:00 p.m. The performers are from kinetic tapestry physical theater.

The one-hour stage circus features juggling, trapeze artists, aerial silks, clown comedy and acrobatics.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The performance is located on Tesson Ferry Road in south county.