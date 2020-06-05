Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 786 deaths/ 13,767 cases IL: 5,736 deaths/ 124,759 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Drive-In Movies Make A Comeback

News

by: @MrShannon LaNier

Posted: / Updated:

With the rise of social distancing, here is a family friendly & fun way to get out the house while feeling safe. Shannon LaNier drove 30 mins outside Houston to the Showboat Drive-In Theater which is open for business.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News