Drive-In Movies Make A Comeback

With the rise of social distancing, here is a family friendly & fun way to get out the house while feeling safe. Shannon LaNier drove 30 mins outside Houston to the Showboat Drive-In Theater which is open for business.
by: @MrShannon LaNierPosted: / Updated:
With the rise of social distancing, here is a family friendly & fun way to get out the house while feeling safe. Shannon LaNier drove 30 mins outside Houston to the Showboat Drive-In Theater which is open for business.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.