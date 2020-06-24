Drive-in Movies offered at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Gateway Convention Center and the Collinsville Park and Recreations Department are teaming up to bring two drive-in movies this July.

The convention center is using its large parking lot to make sure cars are a safe distance. People are allowed to bring food and drinks. Concessions will be open as well.

Registration is $20.00 per car in advance online, or $30.00 per car on the day of the event. Advanced tickets are encouraged.

Saturday, July 11, 2020‍

Performance by Strange Buffalo at 6:45 PM – 8:15 PM

Pokémon Detective Pikachu at 8:30 PM – 10:00 PM



Saturday, July 18, 2020

Performance by Straight 6 at 6:45 PM – 8:15 PM

The Secret Life of Pets 2 at 8:30 PM – 10:00 PM

For more information, head to the Collinsville Park and Recreation Department’s site.