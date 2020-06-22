Drive-in St. Louis concert series to feature Brad Paisley, Nelly, and El Monstero

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A drive-in concert series featuring Brad Paisley, Nelly, and El Monstero is coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater from July 10-12. Live Nation is holding a similar series in Indianapolis and Nashville featuring their local music legends.

The concerts will be a lot like tailgating. Live Nation says that the “one-of-a-kind drive-in setting” will allow guests to bring chairs, food and drinks. Each car will have a private zone to party in.

Live from The Drive-In

July 10, 11 & 12

Parking Lot at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive)

Line Up:

Friday, July 10 – Brad Paisley

Saturday, July 11 – El Monstero

Sunday, July 12 – Nelly

Tickers on Sale: Friday, June 26th at 10:00 am. For more info & to purchase tickets, visit Livenation.com/drivein