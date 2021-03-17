Drive-In St. Louis prepares for more than 70 events

ST. LOUIS – One of the largest drive-in venues in the country for concerts, graduations, and movies will soon reopen.
Drive-In St. Louis at the POWERplex in Hazelwood will host more than 70 events beginning May 6 and run through the end of October. The 12-acre parking lot will undergo a transformation in the coming weeks with huge screens and a giant performance stage will be rolling in to create 25 weeks of concerts, movies, graduations, galas and other special events.
Tickets for those events go on sale at noon on April 1.