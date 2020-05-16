Urban Leauge to serve thousands at drive-thru food distribution Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is having a drive-through food giveaway Saturday.

Around 3,000 families are expected to drive through in Florissant.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in conjunction with several sponsors got together to raise more than $100,000 worth of items that will be distributed at the old Jamestown Law from about noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event is on a first come first serve basis. Not only will they be giving away food but also toiletries.

