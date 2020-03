Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. - A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after slamming their car into a building in Edwardsville.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on west Vandalia street at south Main Street. The impact caused damage to the Mark Twain office building.

Responding officers gave the driver a sobriety test then took him into custody.

No one was injured.

