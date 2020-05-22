Driver crashes into downtown St. Louis restaurant, runs from scene

ST. LOUIS – A driver crashed into a downtown St. Louis restaurant around 1:00 a.m. Friday and took off on foot before EMS arrived.

Fox 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where the driver lose control of their car and took out a traffic light, before slamming into a restaurant called Flament Co’s – The Place on South Tucker at Spruce street.

When police and EMS arrived at the scene, the driver ran away. The passenger of the vehicle stayed at the scene to be treated for their injuries.

That person is still being sought.

Car vs Building the driver runs away pic.twitter.com/NSnXijseBr — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 22, 2020