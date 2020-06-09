Breaking News
Driver crashes into Nantucket Garden apartment building

FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating after a driver lost control of their car and slammed in a Ferguson apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the driver slammed into the Nantucket Garden Apartments on Joyce Ellen Lane.

That driver, who does not live in the apartment building, stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. No one was injured.

No word what led up to the driver losing control.

