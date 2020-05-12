Breaking News
Driver fleeing from Kansas City police stop crashes, dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A driver has died after fleeing from a police stop and crashing in the northeastern part of the city, police there said.

The incident began late Monday afternoon when officers tried to stop a car suspected in an assault, and the driver fled, according to a news release from police. As officers chased the car, it went out of control, hit a concrete wall, a pole and a parked vehicle before coming to a stop.

Police said the driver died at the scene. The name of the driver had not been released by Tuesday morning.

