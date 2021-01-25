Driver flees after causing crash on westbound I-70 in Normandy

ST. LOUIS – A driver took off after causing a crash Sunday night along westbound I-70, between Bermuda and Florissant Roads in Normandy.

The highway patrol said the driver they are looking for struck a Kia Optima from behind causing the driver to lose control. The Kia rolled off the left side of the road, struck a concrete median, then rolled back into westbound traffic where it struck an Infiniti causing it to overturn.

The man driving that Infiniti, along with two of the four children inside were hurt.

The car that caused this then sped off.