ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police are searching for the driver who fleed the scene of a crash early Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason lost control of their vehicle and overcorrected, hitting the front of the home on Winter Garden Court in Oakville around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the unidentified driver fled on foot. No one inside the house was hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.