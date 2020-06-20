Breaking News
Driver hits car and fires shots near I-55/I-44 southbound split

by: Monica Ryan

ST. LOUIS – The driver of a white Dodge Charger fired shots at a man and woman Saturday at 2:15 a.m. after the driver hit the passenger side of their car moments earlier.

Police said the driver of the Charger hit the victims’ car southbound at the I-55/I-44 split. The Charger drove away “with no apparent intention to stop.”

The victims told police they drove after the Charger “in an attempt to have it stop.” That’s when the Charger drove to the driver’s side of the victims’ car and “fired several shots into the vehicle.”

Police said at least one bullet hit the driver in both legs. EMS then took the victims to the hospital. The driver was listed in stable condition. The passenger was unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

