FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A driver ended up hurt after crashing into a southern Illinois home overnight Tuesday.

Investigators did not disclose the exact location, but say the crash happened just after midnight near the Fairview Heights area. A driver became trapped inside a pick-up truck after the collision, and crews helped rescue the driver through extrication. The driver was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

After getting the driver out of the truck, crews removed it from the home around 5 a.m. One person was inside the home during the crash, just a few feet above where the truck crashed. The homeowner was not hurt in the collision, nor were first responders hurt removing the truck.

The O’Fallon Fire Rescue, French Village Fire Department and Fairview Caseyville Township Fire Protection District were among the agencies who helped in response to the crash. The scene was cleared by 5:30 a.m.