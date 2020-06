ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after bullets went flying pass a driver overnight in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday on Natural Bridge Avenue at Jennings Station Road in the Pine Lawn neighborhood.

Police say the driver was not shot but was injured by broken glass. He was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The shooter is still being sought.

