Driver injured in Illinois rollover car crash

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A driver is injured in a rollover crash in the Metro East early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Eastbound Interstate 64 near Kings Highway.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

