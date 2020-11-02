Driver injured in Illinois rollover car crash

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A driver is injured in a rollover crash in the Metro East early Monday morning.
The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Eastbound Interstate 64 near Kings Highway.
The driver was taken to the hospital.
