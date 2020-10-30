Driver loses control, flips car in Schnucks parking lot

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after an early morning crash ends with a vehicle upside down.

Authorities say at 12:30 a.m. a driver lost control of their car along St. Charles Rock Road. We are told their car struck a light pole, flipped, and ended up on its roof in the Schnucks parking lot.

The two people inside were not seriously hurt. Crash details were not yet available as officers continued to investigate the incident.

