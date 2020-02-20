Driver rescued from vehicle after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 EB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One person left trapped in a car after a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 64 has been taken to a hospital Thursday morning.

The crash happened at I-64 EB just west of Interstate 270.

Bommaritoautomotive SkyFox Helicopter was over the scene where multiple lanes are closed and traffic is backed up for several miles in the area.

The crash reconstruction team is on the scene working to piece together what happened.

Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.

Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.

Moments ago we saw first responders rescue a person who was trapped in this vehicle, it's one of at least 6 vehicles involved in this serious accident 64 EB just west of 270 @FOX2now #Developing #STLTraffic pic.twitter.com/5h4fCQLqEx — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 20, 2020

Drivers are backed up almost to Boones Crossing from the serious accident 40 EB just west of 270 @FOX2now #STLTraffic pic.twitter.com/s6z5NIgEdS — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 20, 2020

What we know so far about the accident 40 EB just west of 270: pic.twitter.com/RKBvZ8h9Du — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 20, 2020