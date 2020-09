ST. LOUIS – Police continue to search for a driver who ran away from a traffic stop Monday night in Cahokia.

Around 10:30 p.m. Illinois State Police pulled over that driver along Route 3 at Judith Street.

According to reports, officers smelled marijuana and attempted to search the car, a fight ensued Officers then called for backup and the driver ran off.

No additional details are available at this time.

Breaking Overnight. Traffic stop turns into a resistance- scuffle with ISP details on Fox2News in the morning starting 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/QmaE06sHfM — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 8, 2020