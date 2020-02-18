Driver Ryan Newman rushed to hospital after horrific wreck at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 RagingBull.com Ford, crash during the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty […]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — In a scary finish to the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman took a wild ride along the track when he crashed trying to hold onto the lead.

Newman’s car flipped several times and crossed the finish line on its roof, engulfed in flames.

FOX broadcasters announced crews removed Newman from the car and he was being rushed to a hospital in the area. No other information was provided.

Horrible wreck at end of #DAYTONA500 involving Ryan Newman. 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JL3qfMxpoq — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year. But as you might imagine, the mood was somewhat somber following the race.

