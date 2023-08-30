ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a vehicle without license plates reportedly led officers on a high speed chase around north St. Louis County last week.

Prosecutors have charged Rashaud First with resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child in the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the chase began on Aug. 24 on New Halls Ferry Road. Investigators say First took off from the scene, with another woman and a one-year-old child in the car, as police attempted to pull him over.

First was speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and did not obey traffic lights during the chase, per court documents, He reportedly threw a pistol out of a window and came to a stop near Scranton Avenue.

Police later seized the pistol and a bag containing multi-color capsules. First was on felony probation in connection with a 2022 drug case out of St. Louis, per court documents.