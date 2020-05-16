Drivers line up as Salvation Army holds first food distribution

ST. LOUIS – Drive through food distributions are on the rise as organizations for more ways to safely feed the masses.

The Salvation Army says it’s serving about five times more people at their food pantries so they decided to make it more mobile in the hopes of serving more in the community and the National Guard is lending a hand.

The Salvation Army has also started a hotline for those that need help or if you need them to check on someone else, call 877- 220-4195.

The Salvation Army will hold a second food distribution at their community center in East St. Louis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday.

