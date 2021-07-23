Driving I-44 on Fridays? Better slow down

Eureka, St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other agencies are joining forces for saturation patrols for speeders on Interstate 44 in July and August. Photo Credit: Gateway Guide

ST. LOUIS- Law enforcement agencies along the I-44 corridor in St. Louis County are starting the second round of a saturation patrol that authorities hope reduces dangerous speeding in the region.

Extra manpower is being put in the area between Eureka and I-270 every other Friday in July and August.

“We have noticed an increase in the amount of vehicles without license plates, expired temporary tags, speeding and other vehicle-related issues on the outer roads and the interstate during normal patrols of our community. We asked our partners at the Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Louis County Police Department traffic Safety Unit and Commercial Vehicle Units to assist us with a traffic safety saturation patrol on several dates through July,” Eureka Police said in a statement to FOX2.

The first saturation day was July 9. The results were as follows:

Total Traffic Summons Issued: 73

Total Warnings Issued: 90

Commercial Motor Vehicle Citations: 12

DWI: 1

Fugitive Arrests: 2

Felony Arrest: 1