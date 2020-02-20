Drug deal goes wrong, 17-year-old charged in double shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – 17-year-old Servando Padilla of St. Louis has been charged in the double shooting of 2 teenagers in what authorities say a drug deal that went wrong. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started on Sunday, February 16th when they were contacted by the Washington Missouri police after a traffic stop found 2 teenagers, a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male from St. Louis suffering injuries from gunshot wounds.

Deputies responded to the hospital and got information from the victims stating that they had gone to an address in Robertsville, MO to sell marijuana. Once they arrived 2 males confronted the teens demanding the marijuana, with one suspect producing a firearm.

The male victim grabbed the suspect’s firearm, and the suspect fired a shot that struck both the male and female victims.

Deputies went to the Robertsville address located in the 3000 block of Sunset Avenue, serving a search warrant. Once in the house officers discover several people inside and a firearm. Servando Padilla was taken into custody, and has since been charged with: two counts of felony assault 1st with serious physical injury, felony attempted robbery 1st degree and felony armed criminal action.

Padilla is being held on a $500,000 bond.

