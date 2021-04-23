Drug take back event at St. Louis County Police precincts Saturday

ST. LOUIS – There will be an opportunity to drop off any unused or unwanted prescription drugs Saturday, April 24.

St. Louis County Police Department is participating in the DEA National Take Back Initiative.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

People can drop off their drugs at any of the 12 St. Louis County precinct locations during that time.

The precinct locations are listed below.

  • North County Precinct: 11815 Benham Road, St. Louis, MO 63138
  • Central County Precinct: 1333 Ashby Road, St. Louis, MO 63132
  • City of Green Park City Hall: 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, MO 63123
  • Grantwood Village City Hall: 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123
  • Village of Marlborough City Hall: 7826 Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough, MO 63119
  • South County Precinct: 323 Sappington Barracks Road, St. Louis, MO 63125
  • City of Fenton Precinct Station (in Municipal Building): 625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton MO 63026
  • Wildwood Precinct City Hall: 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO 63040
  • West County Precinct: 232 Vance Road, Valley Park, MO 63088
  • City of Twin Oaks City Hall: 1381 Big Bend Boulevard Suite F, Twin Oaks, MO 63021
  • Valley Park City Hall: 320 Benton Street, Valley Park, MO 63088
  • City of Jennings Precinct: 5445 Jennings Station Road, Jennings, MO 63136

