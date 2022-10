STE. GENEVIEVE Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday about a traffic violation that turned into a drug bust.

The post said that one of their Deputies was on patrol and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The deputy’s traffic stop resulted in the arrest of three individuals. They also confiscated a firearm, narcotics, and roughly $54,000 in cash.

Police did not indicate where the stop happened or why they initially pulled the vehicle over.