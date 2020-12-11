Dry start to Friday, but the rain is coming

ST. LOUIS – There are a few more hours of mild and dry weather to enjoy Friday morning before the rain arrives in the afternoon.

Skies will start sunny but clouds will quickly arrive around midday with developing showers through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 60. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely this evening into tonight. Low temperatures will fall to near 45 by morning.

Saturday will be cloudy, windy and colder with temperatures nearly steady in the 40s. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and cold with an afternoon high near 40.

Looking ahead to next week, a small system may bring a light mix of rain and snow Tuesday night, otherwise, the week looks dry and seasonably cold.