Duane 'Dog' Chapman appears to propose to family friend Moon Angell

Is Duane “Dog” Chapman headed back down the aisle? It’s hard to tell, but a clip from an upcoming “Dr. Oz” show certainly makes it look like it could be a possibility.

A sneak peek of the episode, which is set to air on Monday, features the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star appearing with longtime friend Moon Angell. Chapman’s wife Beth died in June after a very public battle with cancer.

On the new “Dr. Oz” episode, Chapman is tearful and says, “I am a lot happier with her around.”

“Moon Angell, will you marry me?” he says to Angell who appears shocked as she turns to him.

This February on The Dr. Oz Show: Big stories — bigger guests@DogBountyHunter@JessicaSimpson And will @markwahlberg and I settle our rivalry? Tune in. pic.twitter.com/NBgrzjw1ih — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 28, 2020

The Chapmans’ marriage was a big part of their reality shows the latest of which, “Dog’s Most Wanted” on WGN America, documented Beth Chapman’s final days. On January 5, Chapman shared a photo with Angell on his official Instagram account.

“Thank you MOON !!!!,” he wrote in the caption.

For the record, Chapman told People in August that he promised his late wife he would not remarry.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here,” he said. “And I will never get married.”

CNN has reached out to a rep for Chapman for comment.