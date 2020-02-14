Duane 'Dog' Chapman explains that marriage 'proposal'

Dog the Bounty Hunter is on a hunt for peace in the midst of his grief. Duane “Dog” Chapman lost his wife Beth to cancer more than eight months ago and now says he is lonely and struggling.

Talking to “Entertainment Tonight” Chapman said he misses his wife and “Dog the Bounty Hunter” co-star.

“Eight months, that’s the worst part,” he said. “It seems like yesterday and they say ‘time heals all wounds.’ No, it doesn’t.”

That loneliness is part of the reason why Chapman proposed to his longtime assistant, Moon Angell, on the “Dr. Oz” show which aired earlier this month.

And while the proposal wasn’t exactly real given that the pair are not romantically involved (Angell said she did not want to be in a relationship with him), Chapman said he got caught up in the fact that his assistant knew his wife.

“And she talked about Beth constantly, ‘Remember what Beth used to tell us,’ and of course I would light right up when she’d say that,” he said. “I was infatuated with a dream.”

Angell still works for him, he said, and added “I kind of embarrassed her a little bit and I shouldn’t have” with the proposal.

Chapman said the marriage ask was not rehearsed.

His assistant told him “‘No one will ever love you like Beth did. You better stop looking for that because there is no woman alive that will ever love you like that,'” Chapman said.

“When you lose a spouse, man or woman, you are looking for that again,” Chapman said. “So you look for that and for someone to tell you that, it kind of stopped me dead in my tracks. I’m like, wow, so she’s kind of cold-blooded. She knows how to stop me and that’s kind of a direct point.”