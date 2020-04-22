Dubliner shutting doors for good in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – The Dubliner in Maplewood has closed permanently. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook.

“The COVID-19 virus has caused the Dubliner to close for good. It was a great run. We appreciate our staff for putting their heart and soul into this place!” the Dubliner stated on Facebook.

The Dubliner opened in March 2019 at Sutton Boulevard after moving and closing before.

They say “cheers to our customers, new and old, along with our Maplewood neighbors. We love you! Thanks for the chance to serve you all. be safe! Stay humble! And raise a pint!”