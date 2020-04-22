Breaking News
IL: 1,565 deaths/35,108 cases; MO: 208 deaths/6,137 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
President Trump gives daily coronavirus update
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Dubliner shutting doors for good in Maplewood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – The Dubliner in Maplewood has closed permanently. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook.

“The COVID-19 virus has caused the Dubliner to close for good. It was a great run. We appreciate our staff for putting their heart and soul into this place!” the Dubliner stated on Facebook.

The Dubliner opened in March 2019 at Sutton Boulevard after moving and closing before.

They say “cheers to our customers, new and old, along with our Maplewood neighbors. We love you! Thanks for the chance to serve you all. be safe! Stay humble! And raise a pint!”

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News