Ducklings hatch early in the season, almost get frostbite

ST. LOUIS – A few baby ducks almost got frostbite a few weeks ago.

Wildlife Rescue Center were shocked when they got a call about baby ducks in danger. Calls about baby ducks don’t usually happen for a few more weeks into the year.

On Wednesday, February 10 a mother mallard was trying to get her ducklings across the road, but they weren’t able to keep up. One duckling stopped moving, causing the mother to attempt to shield the ducklings from the elements.

Multiple witnesses were able to capture the ducklings and bring them to Wildlife Rescue Center. The witnesses tried to give the mother help as well, but she was too fast.

Wildlife Rescue Center said when they examined the ducklings, “there were already signs of frostbite forming on their feet.”

People have gone back to the site of the incident, but have not seen the mother since.