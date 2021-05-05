Dunkin’ offering free coffee to healthcare workers Thursday for National Nurses Day

ST. LOUIS – May 6 is National Nurses Day. To celebrate our healthcare workers, Dunkin’s is giving away free coffee.
Healthcare workers have been working tirelessly during the pandemic. Dunkin’ says they’re giving away free medium hot or iced coffees to show their appreciation.
This offer excludes Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Limit 1 per guest. Dairy Alternatives, cold foam, flavors, and espresso shots may be additional. Not valid on mobile orders.
ID’s are required.
For more information, click here.