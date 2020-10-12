Dunn Road at Washington Street closed for next 3 weeks

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Motorists who regularly use I-270 in north St. Louis County should be aware of some changes. MoDOT crews will shutdown Dunn Road at Washington Street for the next three weeks.

The closure starts at 6:00 a.m. Monday and will allow crews to remove the existing pavement and rebuild the intersection to connect to the new Washington Street / Elizabeth Avenue Bridge over Interstate 270.

New Florissant road will serve as the primary detour route for drivers accessing Washington Street.All detours will be marked.

Learn more about the I-270 North Project here.

