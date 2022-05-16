ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested two people who they say have stolen thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from area Home Depot stores.

According to court documents, Shelly Hampton and Kenneth Coleman are charged with stealing $36,000 or more. This is a class C felony. Police said the duo stole from at least nine Home Depots in St. Louis County between January and May.

In some instances, they would reportedly fill carts with items and simply walk out the door. Other times, they would take stickers off of cheaper items and place them on more expensive items then use the self-checkout.

Hampton and Coleman are also facing charges in Madison County, Illinois for similar crimes.