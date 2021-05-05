DuQuoin, Illinois native and H.R. Pufnstuf’s Billie Hayes dies at age 96

ST. LOUIS – Billie Hayes who played Witchiepoo on H.R. Pufnstuf has died at the age of 96.
Hayes was born in DuQuoin, Illinois.
H.R. Pufnstuf was a children’s television show produced by Sid and Marty Krofft. The official Sid and Marty Krofft Twitter account tweeted the news on Monday, May 3.
“Margaret Hamilton (Wizard of Oz) once told us that Billie Hayes was “one of the best witches ever” We couldn’t agree more. Rest in Peace dear friend,” the official Sid and Marty Krofft Twitter account said.
H.R. Pufnstuf ran for one season from 1969 to 1970.