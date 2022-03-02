Durbin: hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson start March 21

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a US Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on April 28, 2021. (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON- The Senate Judiciary Committee says hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee chairman, announced the hearing schedule on Wednesday as Jackson was holding her first meetings with senators on Capitol Hill.

As is tradition, the hearings will last four days, with opening statements on March 21 and testimony and questioning the next two days. The fourth day will include testimony from outside witnesses.

Durbin, D-Ill., said the committee “will undertake a fair and timely process to consider Judge Jackson’s nomination.” Durbin will meet Wednesday afternoon with Brown Jackson as she continues in-person meetings with Senators who will ultimately decide her fate on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is also a member of the Judiciary Committee. He said after the announcement that Brown Jackson was President Biden’s nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer that he looked forward to meeting with her, but that he had questions about her record. Hawley voted against her nomination for the DC Court of Appeals last summer.