Sam Page gets a flu shot; encourages others to do the same during the pandemic

CLAYTON, Mo.- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page rolled up his sleeve this morning and got a flu shot during his morning press conference to stress the importance of getting the vaccine this flu season.

“Getting a flu shot has always been an important part to staying healthy and during the COVID-19 pandemic it’s more important than its ever,” said Page this morning.

Page said many of the symptoms of the flu are similar to the ones for COVID-19.

He said by getting a flu shot not only are people in the community staying healthy and out of the hospital, it saves hospital capacity for those who are sick from COVID-19.

Page also said the steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, like wearing a mask, hand-washing, and social distancing, are also helpful in slowing the transmission of the flu.

The St. Louis County Public Health Department will be providing free flu shots at the North County and South County locations. There will also be pop-up locations throughout the area.

You can learn how to make an appointment here.