Dutchtown residents concerned about police actions with minorities after fatal shooting between neighbors

DUTCHTOWN, Mo. – Craig Williams, 23, was shot and killed by one of his neighbors in Dutchtown on March 26 sparking more controversy in the area around race and police involvement on white on black crime. Neighbors are voicing their concerns.

It was a little over three weeks ago when Williams and his pregnant girlfriend got into a loud argument that attracted the attention of neighbors here in his own front yard. A video surfaced showing Dan Rathmann, a neighbor who lives one building down, walk outside with a rifle and shoot Williams in cold blood.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Pathmann told police he saw Willaims choking his girlfriend in the front yard and felt he needed to intervene.

According to neighbors who witnessed the event and watched the video, they say that never happened.

Residents have been uneasy knowing a white man was not arrested by police after killing a young black man on his own property.

Since the incident, St. Louis City Police have issued warrants for Rathmann’s arrest: one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

Rathmann is still not in custody.

Charlotte Grider has lived in the neighborhood since 2014 and said she has seen an increase in hate crimes against minorities in the area.

She herself, was a victim for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“As far as what happened to Craig, it feels like there’s a pattern of violence in the neighborhood and there’s an effort to push people out of the neighborhood,” Grider said. “My home’s been burglarized. I’ve been assaulted. The police are not interested in protecting certain people. So it doesn’t surprise me at all that they would let a white man get away with killing a black man.”

On Sunday at 2 p.m. the Williams family will be holding a peaceful protest asking for justice for Craig at the Metro Police Department.