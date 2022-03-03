‘Dynamic team’; St. Charles County K9 unit hailed for finding teen in crisis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–A St. Charles County Police K9 unit that is no stranger to finding missing children is being credited with helping locate a missing teen who was in the midst of a mental health crisis this week.

Wentzville Police were trying to locate a 14-year-old, who was also hearing-impaired. With the help of Metro Air Support and the County Police K9 unit of Officer Courtney Spiess and her Hanoverian Hound ‘Tank’, the child was found and reunited with family.

“This was a great combination of law enforcement resources from several different agencies that came together as one team QUICKLY,” Wentzville Police said in a Facebook post.

The team has been together since the fall of 2016, when they found a missing 13-year-old with autism within 24 hours of completing their training.

“They are a dynamic team,” a St. Charles County Police spokesperson said in an email Thursday.