Eads Bridge shut down in response to St. Louis street racing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Eads Bridge was closed down today. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter spotted the barriers placed on the bridge.

The city of St. Louis owns the bridge. In her afternoon briefing, Mayor Lyda Krewson addressed the closure and said it was due to the recent wave of mayhem and violence downtown. She said the goal is to stop people from going to and from Illinois, and to cut down on street racing.

Many downtown streets were barricaded Thursday to combat ongoing mayhem. The trendy residential, business, and entertainment district on Washington Avenue was completely closed to vehicle traffic from 14th Street to Tucker Avenue. Lane restrictions have been put into place on 4th Street and Broadway..

Seventeen-year-old Sierra Ward of DeSoto was killed early Monday morning when a speeding driver ran a red light and hit a pickup truck with her in the back, police said.

Videos posted to social media show rapid gunfire and wrong-way driving on Broadway right outside the new One Cardinal Way lofts in Ballpark Village. ATV riders could be seen speeding between lines of cars in traffic on Washington Avenue. Drivers were also spotted burning rubber at intersections and in parking lots.

