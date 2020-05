EAST ST. LOUIS – Fire damages at an East St. Louis apartment building Friday morning.

The blaze began around 4:00 a.m. at the Dawson Manor Apartments on Boismenue Avenue near South 18th Street.

Fire crews on the scene were able to quickly get the flames under control in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No on was injured.

