Early morning homicide in South City under investigation …

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City police are investigating an early morning homicide in south St. Louis. The man was rushed in a private vehicle to the hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.

Police tell Fox 2 the victim was shot somewhere near south Broadway and Jefferson. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and trying to locate the exact scene.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

