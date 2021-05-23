Early morning officer involved shooting in Randolph County, IL

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Il. – Illinois State Police report an officer involved shooting that happened at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday morning near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive in Red Bud, Illinois.
Police say a Red Bud police officer was shot in the calf during the incident by an unidentified male suspect. That officer was treated at a St. Louis area hospital and released.
During the incident a second officer shot and killed the suspect.
Illinois Route 3 is closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time. This investigation is still ongoing.