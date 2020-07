ST. LOUIS- St. Louis City police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Pamplin Avenue near West Florissant in north St. Louis.

Police when they arrived they found a man shot in the back. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

At this time, STLPD could not provide a description of a possible suspect. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.